HECO to host community resilience fair preparing residents for outages

Hawaiian Electric Company is hosting a Community Resilience Fair on Aug. 19 to prepare Hawaiʻi Island residents for outages and other emergencies.

Mayor Mitch Roth is encouraging the public to go to the utility’s fair, taking place at Kealakehe High School from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"We strongly encourage everyone, particularly those living in high-risk areas, to attend this event and learn about the protocols for Public Safety Power Shutoffs and other emergency measures," said Mayor Roth in a press release.

"Your safety is our top priority, and understanding these procedures will help ensure that our community is prepared and protected during critical situations."

The fair will focus on the potential for Public Safety Power Shutoffs in higher wildfire-risk areas. Areas of concern include parts of Kohala, Waikōloa, and the areas between Mauna Kea Access Road and Waikiʻi Ranch.

