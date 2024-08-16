HECO to deploy 100 AI-powered wildfire detection cameras by end of year

Hawaiian Electric is working to rapidly roll out a network of artificial intelligence-powered cameras that can help detect wildfires.

The utility has partnered with ALERTWest to deploy and maintain the cameras. They run an AI wildfire monitoring network across several western states on the continent.

So far, 30 cameras have been installed across 15 sites on Maui and Oʻahu, according to ALERTWest Vice President of Operations Scott Schifando. His team is able to get one site a day up and running, and they're on track to have 100 cameras in the field by the end of the year.

Ashley Grealy / ALERTWest One of ALERTWest's newly-installed AI-powered cameras at Puʻunianiau on Maui.

Each camera takes pictures of its surroundings while rotating 360 degrees every two minutes. ALERTWest's system uses AI to flag any pictures that may contain smoke. Those images are then sent to ALERTWest's 24-hour operation center, where a human will verify the presence of smoke and send out an alert to emergency managers if necessary.

"Now the system is able to detect pretty accurately because we've done it in so many different environments across different states," Schifando said.

HECO has commissioned a total of 78 sites in the communities it serves, but Schifando envisions an even bigger network.

"We're actively working to bring other stakeholders to the table," Schifando said. "We really want to do everything we can to fill in as many cameras as makes sense."

Schifando suggested that hotels or homeowner associations could be future partners.

HECO is paying $14 million for the project. About half of the cost will be covered by federal funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

