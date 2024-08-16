Hawaiʻi County seeks proposals for homelessness and housing solutions

Hawaiʻi County is looking for proposals from public agencies, nonprofits and qualified organizations to address homelessness.

The county has $10.5 million in grants available to fund services and programs to help people who need housing.

It’s part of the county’s Housing Fund, which was created two years ago and allocates part of property tax revenue to specifically address homelessness.

The fund aims to achieve three things — first is to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness; second is to reduce the length of time people are experiencing homelessness; and third is to reduce the rate at which people return to homelessness.

“We strongly encourage all eligible organizations around Hawaiʻi Island to explore how this funding can support their initiatives that are crucial in safeguarding and uplifting our community’s most vulnerable members,” said Housing Administrator Susan Kunz.

“By working together, we can continue to make significant strides to reduce homelessness.”

According to the county’s point-in-time counts, the number of homeless individuals in Hawaiʻi County decreased by 28% in the last year.

This is the third time the county is accepting proposals. In the past, it’s been able to give out $17 million to support 37 projects.

Interested organizations have until Sept. 16 to submit their proposals at housing.hawaiicounty.gov

The county will also host two virtual information sessions on Aug. 21 and 26 to assist prospective applicants.

