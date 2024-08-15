© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Honolulu Community College gets $75K grant from rock band Metallica's foundation

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published August 15, 2024 at 11:17 AM HST
File - Trades Center at Honolulu Community College
Courtesy of HCC
File - Trades Center at Honolulu Community College

Honolulu Community College has been selected as the first college in Hawai‘i to be part of the Metallica Scholars Initiative.

The college will use the $75,000 grant to give scholarships to selected students studying aeronautics, electrical work and music production.

“This prestigious recognition affirms our commitment to providing top-tier career and technical education to our students," said HCC Chancellor Karen Lee in a Wednesday news release.

“With the generous support from Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation, we can further ensure that our students are supported and well-prepared for the workforce and future opportunities," she continued.

The heavy metal band Metallica launched the program in 2019 through their All Within My Hands Foundation.

The program was created to support job skills training for community college students. It’s also a partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges.

So far, the program has invested over $10.5 million in the American workforce.
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
