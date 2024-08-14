Leihōkū Elementary gets new firebreak ahead of school year

A 1,000-foot firebreak has been cleared at Leihōkū Elementary in Waiʻanae to help with fire preparedness.

The elementary school has had various wildfire scares over the years.

Hawaiian Electric Company funded the project to clear fire-prone grasses and kiawe trees off the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands property that borders the school.

“The collaborative project at Leihōkū Elementary shows what’s possible when everyone works together to strengthen community resilience,” said Kurt Tsue, Hawaiian Electric's director of community affairs, in a press release.

“We hope to replicate this holistic approach to wildfire safety by getting behind community-driven wildfire mitigation efforts."

The company says it will continue to work with students, faculty and community members to maintain the firebreak and to plant fire-resistant plants like aloe.