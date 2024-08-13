Here's where OHA candidates stand after the 2024 primary election

Name recognition played a key role when voting for trustees of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs in the recent primary election, according to a local political observer.

“There wasn’t really much of a surprise,” said Jacob Aki, president of the Oʻahu Council of the Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs.

Former Congressman Kai Kahele won outright Saturday in the primary to represent Hawaiʻi Island, getting about 56.7% of the vote. Zuri Aki trailed behind at 24.2%, followed by Hope Alohalani Cermelj and Hulali Waltjen-Kulipule. OHA trustee Mililani Trask did not seek reelection.

Office of Kai Kahele Former Congressman Kai Kahele signs paperwork to run for OHA in June 2024.

AOHCC's Aki said Kahele will bring unique experience and perspective to the Board of Trustees as a former congressman and state senator.

“He brings the policy understanding, he brings the relationship and he’ll bring the leadership,” Aki said.

For the Molokaʻi seat, incumbent Luana Alapa will face challenger Kunani Nihipali in the general election. Alapa got 48.8% of the vote, which was not enough to win outright. Nihipali got 29.8%, followed by Lu Ann Lankford-Faborito and Gayla Haliniak.

One seat was up for election in the at-large race, which was one of the most competitive. Incumbent Keliʻi Akina faced three former OHA trustees: Lei Ahu Isa, Peter Apo and Brendon Kaleiʻāina Lee.

The top candidates that will face off in the general election are Akina (26.7%) and Ahu Isa (20.2%). Trailing behind were Apo, Lee, Patty Kahanamoku-Teruya, Leona Kalima and Larry Kawaauhau.

“Most people don't pay attention to the politics of the agency,” Aki said. “Most people aren't even familiar with who the trustees are. So when it comes to campaigning and when it comes to trying to garner votes, name recognition is oftentimes what's going to put you at the top of the ballot. That's what we saw in the race.”

OHA is a semi-autonomous state agency funded by income from the public land trust, which includes land taken during the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom. It's also responsible for ensuring the well-being of Native Hawaiians.

The nine-member Board of Trustees is tasked with setting policies and managing the agency's endowment. They're also in charge of hiring the agency's CEO.

Aki underscored that OHA is a statewide race, so candidates need to raise and spend money to get their name out.

“The more signs you get up, the more you can increase your name recognition, the better chance you have at winning the seat or at least making it to the general,” he said.

Aki said it's a common theme for voters to choose a candidate when their name comes near the top of the alphabet. For example, the at-large race revealed Akina, Ahu Isa and Apo were at the top.

Aki said much needs to change to increase voter turnout for OHA. In this election, nearly half or more of the ballots were left blank.

He said he remembered OHA had a live-streamed candidate forum several years ago, but noted that it's up to the candidate to educate voters on OHA and the issues.

“I think they need to understand they are running a statewide campaign,” he said. “Everything that the gubernatorial candidates and mayoral candidates are doing are things the OHA candidates should be doing as well.”

“Whether it's showing up at community events, whether it's showing up at the bon dances, whether they're showing up at any events that political candidates often go to, I think OHA candidates should be right there,” he continued.

The OHA race comes at a time when the state agency has a new CEO. Aki said he’s hopeful the new administrative leadership will advocate for Native Hawaiians during next year's legislative session.

Only two candidates are vying for the Kauaʻi seat, so incumbent Dan Ahuna will face Laura Lindsey in the general election on Nov. 5.

