County of Kauaʻi wants public to report invasive rose-ringed parakeets

The County of Kauaʻi wants people to continue reporting any rose-ringed parakeets they see on the island.

The county has an online survey that the public can access to report sightings of the invasive bird. The county began asking for reported sightings in January to get a better idea of where the birds are. It has collected about 170 responses so far.

"This community science mapping effort has been instrumental in helping us identify high-activity areas, enabling us to plan and execute targeted culling efforts effectively,” said Nalani Brun, the director of the county’s Office of Economic Development. “This ongoing participation will enhance our ability to address the invasive population and protect Kaua‘i’s ecosystems and economy.”

Some of Kauaʻi’s largest parakeet populations range in the thousands, and are often found in the Poipu, Līhuʻe and Kapaʻa areas, according to the Kauaʻi Invasive Species Committee.

“It's really to report the different areas where they're roosting. The larger roosts that are in the thousands are easier to identify, but those smaller roosts that are 100 or less, we rely on the community to tell us where they're at,” said Tiffani Keanini, manager for KISC.

The county’s reporting tool will help stakeholders identify smaller rose-ringed parakeet populations on other parts of the island.

“The citizen science reporting tool that the County of Kauaʻi launched earlier this year is really to help inform the decision-makers and the different management groups on where they're roosting at because you can't control them or reduce their population if we don't know where they're located,” Keanini said.

Rose-ringed parakeets eat seeds and fruit, which can ruin farmers’ harvests. Residents also say the noisy birds are a nuisance in urban areas.

KISC said the latest population estimate for the species is 12,500.

The birds have also made their way to parts of Oʻahu.

The state Legislature passed a biosecurity bill to tackle invasive species in the state, including $300,000 to manage the parakeets.