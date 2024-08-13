© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Kahului man arrested in FBI explosive device investigation

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published August 13, 2024 at 11:20 AM HST

The Maui Police Department arrested a 47-year-old Kahului man in connection with the discovery of several improvised explosive devices, or IEDʻs, last week.

The suspect, Robert Francis Dumaran, was arrested on Aug. 10 and taken into federal custody by the FBI. He is being held at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu.

The FBI and Maui Police Department are warning the public about possible Improvised Explosive Devices. They may look like small, makeshift baskets, like in the image shown above.
Local News
FBI, Maui police investigate potential explosive devices in Kahului and Pukalani
HPR News Staff

Dumaran has 30 prior state convictions, including felony promotion of a dangerous drug, misdemeanor terroristic threatening and domestic violence.

On Thursday night in Pukalani, an IED detonated in a trash can, damaging a passing SUV.

The explosion happened hours after the FBI and the MPD issued a statement asking for more information about IEDs left in Kahului and Pukalani.
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
