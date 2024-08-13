Kahului man arrested in FBI explosive device investigation

The Maui Police Department arrested a 47-year-old Kahului man in connection with the discovery of several improvised explosive devices, or IEDʻs, last week.

The suspect, Robert Francis Dumaran, was arrested on Aug. 10 and taken into federal custody by the FBI. He is being held at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu.

Dumaran has 30 prior state convictions, including felony promotion of a dangerous drug, misdemeanor terroristic threatening and domestic violence.

On Thursday night in Pukalani, an IED detonated in a trash can, damaging a passing SUV.

The explosion happened hours after the FBI and the MPD issued a statement asking for more information about IEDs left in Kahului and Pukalani.