© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FBI, Maui police investigate potential explosive devices in Kahului and Pukalani

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published August 9, 2024 at 11:51 AM HST
The FBI and Maui Police Department are warning the public about possible Improvised Explosive Devices. They may look like small, makeshift baskets, like in the image shown above.
FBI
The FBI and Maui Police Department are warning the public about possible Improvised Explosive Devices. They may look like small, makeshift baskets, like in the image shown above.

The FBI and Maui Police Department are investigating reports of Improvised Explosive Devices, or IEDs, on Maui after they recovered several devices in Kahului and Pukalani.

The IEDs could look like small, makeshift baskets, but their appearances may vary.

The FBI and MPD are asking the public to report suspicious activity, such as someone leaving an object unattended in a public space.

If you suspect someone could be responsible for the explosives, you can file a report at tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALLFBI (1-800-225-5324).

Authorities also say that if you see a suspicious object on the road, such as something that seems out of place, do not touch it or run over it. Keep away from the area and call 911 immediately.
Tags
Local News MauiCrime
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories