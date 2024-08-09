FBI, Maui police investigate potential explosive devices in Kahului and Pukalani

The FBI and Maui Police Department are investigating reports of Improvised Explosive Devices, or IEDs, on Maui after they recovered several devices in Kahului and Pukalani.

The IEDs could look like small, makeshift baskets, but their appearances may vary.

The FBI and MPD are asking the public to report suspicious activity, such as someone leaving an object unattended in a public space.

If you suspect someone could be responsible for the explosives, you can file a report at tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALLFBI (1-800-225-5324).

Authorities also say that if you see a suspicious object on the road, such as something that seems out of place, do not touch it or run over it. Keep away from the area and call 911 immediately.