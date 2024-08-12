Hawaiʻi County Council overrides mayor's veto on waste facility hours

Hawaiʻi Island councilmembers have reaffirmed their stance on waste facility hours despite opposition from Mayor Mitch Roth.

The issue stems from Bill 140, which the Hawaiʻi County Council passed to keep transfer stations open at least two days a week. Most locations are already open at least three days — except the Kalapana Transfer Station, which has only been open for one day since 2020.

That prompted complaints from nearby residents.

“Since the trash removal schedule at the Kalapana station went from three days to one, there has rarely been a day where no refuse has not been accumulating at the front of the fence and gates at the station, which can include many bags of garbage, large appliances such as stoves and refrigerators and rotting furniture," said resident Kevin Kushel in written testimony.

Kushel and others wrote that it’s unsightly and a health hazard.

Following the complaints, Roth decided in July to open the station two days a week. He then vetoed the bill, saying the council was overstepping its legislative powers by improperly trying to control the county’s executive branch.

However, councilmember Ashley Kierkiewicz of District 4 said the bill guarantees equity and services for impacted residents.

“By vetoing this bill, there's no guarantee that we won't have the rug pulled out from us again, and any one of our communities could have their services cut. No communication, no warning, no heads up from the administration,” she said.

Overriding vetoes require a two-thirds vote from the council. The override passed 6-3.

Roth said the new law will also put a strain on the county’s Solid Waste Division, which is “already stretched thin.”

There were some concerns that the administration would take legal action following the new law, but Roth’s office said it won’t.

"While we are disappointed that the council chose to disregard our well-founded rationale for the veto, we respect their authority to fulfill their legislative responsibilities," Roth said in a statement.

"Our Solid Waste Division is already stretched thin, and by codifying mandatory openings, the council is placing additional strain on our workforce. Nonetheless, we will honor their decision and strive to comply with the new law to the best of our ability," he continued.