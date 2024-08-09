Ke Ala Hele Makālae trail on Kauaʻi earns national recognition

A Kauaʻi trail has been nationally recognized for its scenic views, accessibility to many users and connection to the island’s community.

Ke Ala Hele Makālae is a pedestrian and bicycle path that starts at Lydgate Beach Park on Kauaʻi’s east coast. The trail hugs the coastline as it leads users nearly 8 miles north to Kuna Bay, also known as Donkey Beach.

The Rails to Trails Conservancy recently inducted the trail into its Hall of Fame. The advocacy group says the Kauaʻi path offers residents a safe, paved and scenic space to exercise.

RTC also said it’s a prime example of the collaboration between the local government, private entities and the community.

“Mahalo to our team with the Department of Parks and Recreation, former Mayor Maryanne Kusaka, our partners with Kauai Path, our Eastside community, Rails to Trails Conservancy, and everyone who voted to make this possible,” said Mayor Derek Kawakami in a statement.

He added, “The trail continues to be a pathway that improves public health and is an accessible corridor for physical activity, social interaction, and exemplifies the beauty of Kaua‘i.”

There are plans to expand Ke Ala Hele Makālae to 17 miles between Nāwiliwili and Anahola.