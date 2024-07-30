© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local health care workers receive national award for service during Maui wildfires

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published July 30, 2024 at 2:20 PM HST
The 20 Maui-based Hawaiʻi Keiki registered nurses, nurse practitioners (APRNs) and health technicians who received a GRIT award.
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
Twenty Maui-based school nurses and health technicians received a national award for their service during the Aug. 8 wildfire.

The inaugural GRIT award stands for genuine, resilient, innovative and tenacious. That’s what these individuals were recognized for, who are part of Maui’s Hawaiʻi Keiki: Health and Ready to Learn Providers.

The team partnered with other health centers to provide medical assistance to students and families impacted by the fire.

Lahaina keiki spin a wheel to win prizes on the back of Trinette Furtado's truck — the Ice Cream Aunties' delivery vehicle.
Local News
Ice Cream Aunties brings joy, sweet treats and healing to Lahaina ʻohana
Catherine Cluett Pactol

The awards were presented by the national nonprofit School-Based Health Alliance. They advocate for growing the number of school-based health clinics, diversifying the workforce and more.

The GRIT awardees were recognized at the annual Hawaiʻi Keiki Back to School meeting, held at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa on Monday.

The award winners were announced in Washington, D.C., in June.

For a list of the 20 Maui-based awardees, click here.
