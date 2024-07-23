Candidates pledge to not accept donations from corporate interests, developers

Many Hawaiʻi voters received their mail-in ballots this week and can start submitting their primary candidate picks.

In the meantime, 48 political candidates have signed onto the Our Hawaiʻi Pledge, a commitment to turn down campaign donations of over $100 from sources such as corporate lobbyists to developers, and hotels to military contractors.

It’s part of a movement from Our Hawaiʻi, a progressive political action group that wants to take big money interests out of local politics.

Instagram Tanya Yamanaka Aynessazian, a candidate for State House District 2, posted a photo of herself signing the Our Hawaiʻi Pledge to Instagram on July 12, 2024.

“Though different candidates may get elected to office every election cycle, a lot of them still are a part of the same status quo,” said Evan Weber, one of the founders of Our Hawaiʻi.

“We have a system that allows for the influence of money in politics and legislators who are not wanting to change that system because many of the ones that are in office currently got there through that system and are from it and benefit from it.”

Signing the Our Hawaiʻi Pledge rules out donations from a range of groups, including the Hawaiʻi Realtors Political Action Committee, which has donated over $71,000 to candidates this year.

Also out of bounds are Alexander and Baldwin, which along with its executives has given more than $18,000 this year; and Nan Inc., whose employees have donated more than $20,000.

But Political Analyst Colin Moore said candidates who sign onto the pledge probably aren’t going to lose much, and it could likely bolster their campaign.

“Signing this pledge can be a valuable way for these candidates to signal that they share the values of Our Hawaiʻi,” he said.

“I don't think that the candidates who signed are the sort of candidates who would be accepting those donations anyway. And so I think for them, this is for many of the signers. This is an obvious thing to do."

That’s the case with Rep. Natalia Hussey-Burdick of District 50. She’s again facing a tight race against Mike Lee, who she beat in 2022 by only about 240 votes.

Burdick explained that the issue is more subtle than simply doing blatant political favors for donors — it’s about the interactions in the gray area.

“It's after years and years and years of accepting those donations and those donations really being the bulk of what keeps you in office. It gains those lobbyists the access that our normal community members don't have,” she said.

Instagram Carol Lee, a candidate for Maui County Council, posted a video to Instagram of herself signing the Our Hawaiʻi Pledge on July 12, 2024.

“They are able to get late-night meetings. Sometimes they're able to get secret behind-closed-door meetings where nobody knows what they said.”

Rep. Amy Perruso of District 46 has also signed onto the pledge. She emphasized that campaign contributions are a reflection of a candidate's values.

For example, she has accepted donations from labor unions like Hawaiʻi Governments Employee Association. “Usually they have and legally they have to have their members' best interest in mind. And so for me, it's really about whose interest do you serve?” she said.

“I want to serve the interest, not of the wealthy elite privileged, but of working-class people. ... Our public workers, they're radically underpaid and most of them are doing the work of three people because we starving those public agencies."

The group Our Hawaiʻi also raises funds to donate to candidates and provides resources for campaigns like volunteers.

In the 2022 election, Our Hawaiʻi endorsed several candidates who signed the pledge and they intend to endorse more this election season.

Weber said that Our Hawaiʻi’s 2023 and 2024 revenue was 95% grassroots donations. However, the organization found itself in hot water last year following media reports that its fundraising for Maui recovery could have been used to fund political candidates in addition to disaster relief efforts.

Weber hoped that one day Our Hawaiʻi would not have to donate to candidates at all because elections would be publicly funded.

“What we're working towards here is getting governing majorities that can actually enact structural reform to do things like campaign finance reform and public financing of elections,” he said.

“But in the meantime, we are trying race by race, candidate by candidate to put better people in office that will make those things possible for the people of Hawaiʻi.”