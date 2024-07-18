State Energy Office seeks help distributing rebates to qualified households

The Hawaiʻi State Energy Office is looking for partners to help roll out federal rebates for homeowners.

Experienced entities who can coordinate the delivery of rebates are encouraged to apply.

Households can receive up to $4,000 for whole-home retrofits that reduce their energy usage.

Low to medium-income households will also be eligible for rebates on specific energy-efficient appliances and building materials such as insulation and electric panel upgrades.

The federal government has doled out almost $9 billion to state energy offices across the country to develop these programs.

Organizations that would like to assist the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office in implementing these rebates can submit a proposal online by Aug. 26 at 2 p.m. HST.

