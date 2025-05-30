Vulnerability of importing oil for energy has leaders looking at alternatives

Ever wonder where our oil comes from? An energy conference wound up on Maui last week, and the answer to that question was a focus of one of the forums.

Why should we care, you might ask? Well, consider the global tensions. We once got our oil from Russia.

Hawaiʻi is the only state that relies on oil to generate electricity, and we pay the highest power rates.

Mark Glick, chief of the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office, spoke to The Conversation about the fragility of our energy reserves and the sense of urgency to diversify our energy portfolio.

This story aired on The Conversation on May 30, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.