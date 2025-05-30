© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vulnerability of importing oil for energy has leaders looking at alternatives

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 30, 2025 at 2:27 PM HST
Hawai‘i has historically used liquid petroleum products primarily to make transportation fuels and generate electricity.
Hawaiʻi State energy Office

Ever wonder where our oil comes from? An energy conference wound up on Maui last week, and the answer to that question was a focus of one of the forums.

Why should we care, you might ask? Well, consider the global tensions. We once got our oil from Russia.

Hawaiʻi is the only state that relies on oil to generate electricity, and we pay the highest power rates.

Mark Glick, chief of the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office, spoke to The Conversation about the fragility of our energy reserves and the sense of urgency to diversify our energy portfolio.

This story aired on The Conversation on May 30, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation EnergyHawaiʻi State Energy Office
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories