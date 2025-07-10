Hawaiʻi Energy rolls out new rebates to promote energy efficiency

Hawaiʻi Energy has announced new rebates for customers and businesses to promote energy efficiency.

Residents of Hawaiʻi Island, Oʻahu, and Maui County can get money back on appliances like solar water heaters, energy-efficient AC units, and new Energy Star-certified refrigerators.

Businesses can get partial refunds for things like compressed air systems and commercial heat pumps.

The rebates are available through 2026 on a first-come, first-served basis. But Hawaiʻi Energy Deputy Director Mireya Norman encourages people to apply now in case recent federal policy changes result in price increases for energy-efficient appliances and equipment.

The spending bill recently signed into law by President Trump sunsets a handful of federal incentives aimed at helping home and business owners make energy-efficient upgrades to their properties.

And tariffs on imports from other countries may also make some equipment that’s manufactured in other countries more expensive.

"That is one of the reasons we want to make sure folks are taking advantage now of these rebates," Norman said. "There's a lot of economic uncertainty."

Find a full list of Hawaiʻi Energy’s rebates here.