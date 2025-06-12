Lower-income households can now qualify for one-time utility bill relief

Hawaiʻi households have until the end of the month to apply for assistance on electric and gas bills.

The Hawai’i Home Energy Assistance Program will provide a one-time payment to cover a utility bill for eligible households.

Applicants must make less than 60% of the state median income to qualify. For a single person, that's about $40,000 per year. For a family of four, the limit is about $77,000.

A household may qualify, regardless of income, if there is at least one person in the household who participates in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Applications for the H-HEAP energy credit are open until June 30.

Each county has different procedures for submitting an application. Eligible households on Oʻahu must apply in person. Maui County residents may submit their applications by mail or drop them off in person at a designated location. Hawaiʻi Island residents may apply in person, by mail, or drop off an application. Kauaʻi residents can reach out to Kauai Economic Opportunity, Inc. for information on how to apply.

In addition to a completed application, individuals will need to provide their most recent utility bill, photo ID, and proof of residence and income. All household members older than age 1 will need to provide their Social Security numbers.

Find the full income eligibility criteria here.

