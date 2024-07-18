© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BOE considers closing Lahaina schools for 1-year anniversary of wildfires

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published July 18, 2024 at 9:57 AM HST
FILE - Lahainaluna High, Lāhainā Intermediate and Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary on Oct. 3, 2023.
Mengshin Lin
/
AP
FILE - Lahainaluna High, Lāhainā Intermediate and Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary on Oct. 3, 2023.

The Hawai‘i Board of Education will consider temporarily closing four Lahaina schools to mark the one-year anniversary of the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires.

In a meeting today, the board will discuss allowing school employees and students to participate in commemorative events and healing activities if approved.

It’s been nearly a year since the wildfire burned through Lahaina, devastating buildings and killing at least 100 people.

While Lahainaluna High, Lahaina Intermediate and Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary were untouched by the fire, King Kamehameha III Elementary was destroyed.

King Kamehameha III Elementary School's temporary campus is located near Kapalua Airport, with classes held in modular units.
Local News
Community supports rebuilding King Kamehameha III Elementary on historic Front Street
Catherine Cluett Pactol

The King Kamehameha III Elementary School campus was moved to the new Pulelehua development near the Kapalua Airport earlier this year.

Most of the testimony supported the one-day school closure but requested that the board also consider closing the schools on Aug. 9.

Others want a sense of normalcy.

Liko Rogers, a Hawaiian Immersion teacher at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary, said he understands the intention.

“I don’t want this to turn into a holiday,” he said. “It’s not something we are celebrating. I understand remembering the lives that were lost and what happened to all of us, but I personally would just rather it be a regular day and continue on.”

The first day of school begins Aug. 7.
Tags
Local News 2023 Maui firesEducationkeiki
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
Related Stories