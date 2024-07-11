© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Helicopter carrying 3 people crashes in the ocean off Kauaʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published July 11, 2024 at 6:13 PM HST

The U.S. Coast Guard and Hawaiʻi agencies were responding after a hiker reported that a helicopter crashed in the ocean off Kauaʻi on Thursday.

Three people were on board the Robinson R44 helicopter that crashed off the Nāpali Coast around 2 p.m. Thursday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The hiker reported witnessing the crash, Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki said.

There was no immediate information available on injuries or victims.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
