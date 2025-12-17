Officials look to improve 211 helpline for neighbor islands

Neighbor island officials want to improve Aloha United Way’s 211 helpline, especially outside of Oʻahu.

AUW's helpline provides the public with resources that can assist with rent, shelter and food. Nearly 80% of those who use the helpline are from Oʻahu, but there's ongoing work to ensure that those in other parts of the state are properly helped, too.

Hawaiʻi Island United Way will work with volunteers to compile and maintain a comprehensive list of Big Island-specific organizations and agencies that can provide those services.

That way, the AUW will have an up-to-date and accurate list of resources to provide callers on the island.

Jess Thompson, president of HIUW, in a presentation to lawmakers this week, said that the organization has been working on its relationship with AUW in an effort to make sure that the 211 information for Hawaiʻi Island is accurate.

“They're allowing us to … get that information with our nonprofit partners and our government agencies so that we can get that information into the database,” Thompson said. “It has to be correct because if it isn't, then our residents are not being served the way that they deserve to be served in light of the growing barriers that folks are facing. That's our main priority at the moment.”

HIUW is also working on educating the public that the 211 helpline is offered statewide.

Nearly 30,000 calls were made statewide through the first nine months of 2025, according to HIUW’s presentation.

Around 15% of the calls came from Maui, and 6% were from Hawaiʻi Island.

To find out more about 211's resource database or to ask for assistance, call 211 or visit their website here.