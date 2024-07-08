New affordable housing high-rise could be full by end of summer

Honolulu officials say its high-rise building offering emergency, transitional and affordable housing will be fully occupied by the end of the summer.

The city announced last week that the Waikīkī Vista at 2441 Kapiʻolani Blvd. has already provided emergency shelter and transitional housing for 21 families. Another 23 affordable housing units are occupied, and five more move-ins are scheduled.

Property manager Housing Solutions Inc. manages five floors of the affordable housing studio units. These units are available for people making 60% or below the area median income, or about $58,500 for a single person.

Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi operates a stabilizing program known as Hale 'Imi Ola (meaning "to seek life") for people experiencing homelessness.

More than 30 families can be helped at the emergency shelter and then transition to bridge housing units on other floors. The bridge housing is expected to help up to 50 families, or 165 individuals, annually.

“For our most vulnerable families, this place represents more than just a roof over their heads,” Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a statement. “This is a safe space for stabilization where families can be connected with the resources that they need to meet their individual needs.

The city purchased the Waikīkī Vista for $37.75 million in 2022. It is the former home of the Hawaii Tokai International College.