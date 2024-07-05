Mānoa Falls hike to temporarily close for maintenance work

The popular Mānoa Falls Trail on Oʻahu will be closed next week for trail improvements.

Maintenance and enhancements include trail hardening, widening of the trail corridor, and removing invasive species, according to the Nā Ala Hele Trail and Access Program at the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife.

Most of the work will be done on the upper sections of the trail but will extend to the lower segments.

The Mānoa Falls Trail has significant wear and tear because of the 200,000 visitors who hike it yearly.

The state has partnered with the nonprofit Kupu, which specializes in youth training and work experiences. DLNR staff will work alongside Kupu’s Hawaiʻi Youth Conservation Corps, a summer program that empowers young people to serve their communities and give back to the ʻāina.

The trail will be closed starting Monday, July 8, and is expected to reopen on July 13.

DLNR encourages hikers to explore alternative trails such as the Makiki Valley Loop, which includes three interconnected trails: Maunalaha Trail, Makiki Valley Trail, and Kanealole Trail.

More trail information can be found on the Nā Ala Hele Trail website or the DOFAW app.