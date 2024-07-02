© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Nearly 30 acres of Kohala farmland permanently set aside for farmers

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published July 2, 2024 at 1:06 PM HST
Aerial of Island Harvest's Pūehuehu Farm in Kohala on Hawaiʻi Island.
James Crowe
/
Hawaiʻi Land Trust
Aerial of Island Harvest's Pūehuehu Farm in Kohala on Hawaiʻi Island.

Kohala residents now have nearly 30 acres of farmland in their community that is permanently set aside for growing food and future farmers.

The Hawaiʻi Land Trust and Island Harvest were granted an agricultural conservation easement to protect 28 acres of food-producing lands in Pūehuehu, makai of Union Mill Road.

Future ulu groves and the early days of the Island Harvest in Pūehuehu, Kohala.
Island Harvest
Future ulu groves and the early days of the Island Harvest in Pūehuehu, Kohala.

Conservation easements have been explored as a solution in Hawaiʻi to aid the preservation of land in perpetuity. In this case, it would be preserved for agricultural use and value.

Luʻukia Nakanelua, manager of ʻĀina Protection at the land trust, said the rich agricultural history of these lands includes generational families of sweet potato farmers.

Today, Island Harvest grows approximately 5 acres of ʻulu and 11 acres of citrus and macadamia nuts on the parcel. They now plan to do even more.

Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
