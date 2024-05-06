Hawaiʻi County Council to consider preserving 27 acres near ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay

A Hawaiʻi County Council committee has advanced plans to help preserve 27 acres of land on the south end of ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay near the Waikoloa Beach Resort.

The Legislative Approvals and Acquisitions Committee approved a resolution earlier this week to allow the county to enter negotiations for a conservation easement on the parcel.

The area is known as ʻAnaehoʻomalu Kapalaoa. It contains two heiau, ancient habitation and cave complexes, petroglyph fields, and shoreline access for fishing, gathering, and cultural practices.

The Trust for Public Land has been in negotiations with the landowner for about a year. They plan to buy the parcel and return it to descendant and community stewardship.

The proposed conservation easement would provide county funding and help protect the land in perpetuity.