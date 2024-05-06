© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi County Council to consider preserving 27 acres near ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published May 3, 2024 at 6:21 PM HST
Trust for Public Lands Hawaiʻi
ʻAnaehoʻomalu Kapalaoa is a 27-acre plot of land on the south end of the ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay near the Waikoloa Beach Resort. The Hawaiʻi County Council is considering returning the property to community and lineal descendant stewardship.

A Hawaiʻi County Council committee has advanced plans to help preserve 27 acres of land on the south end of ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay near the Waikoloa Beach Resort.

The Legislative Approvals and Acquisitions Committee approved a resolution earlier this week to allow the county to enter negotiations for a conservation easement on the parcel.

The area is known as ʻAnaehoʻomalu Kapalaoa. It contains two heiau, ancient habitation and cave complexes, petroglyph fields, and shoreline access for fishing, gathering, and cultural practices.

The Trust for Public Land has been in negotiations with the landowner for about a year. They plan to buy the parcel and return it to descendant and community stewardship.

The proposed conservation easement would provide county funding and help protect the land in perpetuity.
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
