© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maui officials highlight steps toward rebuilding as 1-year mark of deadly wildfire approaches

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER - Associated Press
Published July 1, 2024 at 7:31 AM HST
Workers remove the debris from commercial properties destroyed by last year's wildfire, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)
Mengshin Lin
/
FR172028 AP
Workers remove the debris from commercial properties destroyed by last year's wildfire, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

Nearly a year after wind-whipped flames raced through Kim Ball's Hawaiʻi community, the empty lot where his house once stood is a symbol of some of the progress being made toward rebuilding after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

"Welcome to our neighborhood," Ball said Wednesday as he greeted a van full of Hawaiʻi reporters invited by Maui County officials to tour certain fire-ravaged sites. Already there are signs of change since the fire, which destroyed thousands of homes and killed 102 people in Lahaina.

The gravel covering lots on his street in Lahaina indicate which properties have been cleared of debris and toxic ash in the months since the Aug. 8, 2023, blaze. On the lots along Komo Mai Street, there are pockets of green poking up through still visible charred vegetation.

Hundreds of testifiers signed up to voice their thoughts on a proposed phase-out of certain short term rentals at an 11-hour-long Maui Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday.
Local News
Hundreds testify on bill that would phase out half of Maui's short-term rentals
Catherine Cluett Pactol

Speaking over the noise from heavy equipment working across the street, Ball described how he was able to get a building permit quickly, partly because his home was only about 5 years old and his contractor still had the plans.

Ball wants to rebuild the same house from those plans.

"We may change the color of the paint," he said.

Nearby on Malanai Street, some walls were already up on Gene Milne's property. His is the first to start construction because his previous home was not yet fully completed and had open permits.

When he evacuated, he was living in an accessory dwelling, known locally as an "ʻohana unit," borrowing the Hawaiian word for family. The main home was about 70% done.

FILE - Homes consumed in wildfires are seen in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Maui Mayor Richard Bissen says he's prioritizing housing, evaluating evacuation routes and hiring more firefighters as his Hawaii community recovers from the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, speaking in an emotional address more than seven months after the Aug. 8 wildfire killed 101 people in the historic town of Lahaina. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
The Conversation
Maui-based architect on Lahaina rebuilding process
Russell Subiono

"I was in complete denial that the fire would ever get to my home," he recalled. "Sure enough, when I came back a couple days later it was gone."

It's "extremely healing," he said, to be on the site and see the walls go up for what will be the new ʻohana unit. Using insurance money to rebuild, he's "looking forward to that day where I can have a cocktail on the lanai, enjoy Maui — home."

The construction underway at Milne's property is "a milestone for us," said Maui Mayor Richard Bissen. "I think the rest of the community can use this as sort of a jumping off point, and say, 'If they can do it, we can do it, too.'"

Even though it's been nearly a year, rebuilding Lahaina will be long and complicated. It's unclear when people displaced by the fire will be able to move back and whether they'll be able to afford to do so. The county has approved 23 residential building permits so far and 70 are under review, officials said.

A vehicle drives by a checkpoint in front of the burn zone, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. Recovery efforts continue after the August wildfire that swept through the Lahaina community on Hawaiian island of Maui, the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.
Local News
Community ownership could help Lahaina families protect their land, report says
Catherine Cluett Pactol

"We're not focused on the speed — we're focused on the safety," Bissen said.

Other stops of the tour included debris removal at a former outlet mall that had been a popular shopping destination for both tourists and locals, and a beloved, giant 151-year-old banyan tree, now drastically greener with new growth thanks to the preservation efforts of arborists.

They cared for the sprawling tree with alfalfa and other nutrients — "mainly just water," said Tim Griffith, Maui County's arborist, who is helping care for the tree along Lahaina's historic Front Street. "Trees are ... going to heal themselves, especially when they're stressed."
Tags
Local News 2023 Maui firesRichard BissenHousing
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Stories