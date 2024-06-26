How can Waikīkī adapt to rising sea levels? Researchers might have a way

A group of researchers at the University of Hawaiʻi is trying to give Waikīkī community members a glimpse into the future.

They have created several architectural renderings of how Waikīkī’s built environment could be adapted to better withstand climate change.

Researchers say sea levels could rise by almost 6 feet by the end of the century. Waikīkī may need raised buildings, elevated boardwalks, and outdoor areas that are designed to flood during storms to contend with the rising water levels.

D. Malabed / University of Hawaiʻi Flood adaptation strategy icons are shown superimposed on a location adjacent to the canal in Waikīkī.

"Given the long lifespan of buildings and roadways, our built environment should be able to adapt to the flooding that will occur in 50 to 80 years, because those assets will still likely be here," said Wendy Meguro, director of the University of Hawaiʻi's School of Architecture Environmental Research and the principal investigator on the project.

She added that the main point of the renderings is to help community members think about how they want Waikīkī to adapt.

The researchers facilitated conversations with over 700 stakeholders and collected responses on the specific adaptation strategies.

"People wanted to have input on future plans," Meguro said. "The public presentations we did were one platform to do that, and participants sounded eager to be able to give more input."

Meguro said that many participants considered relocating critical equipment in buildings and streets to be most relevant.

