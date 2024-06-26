Honolulu councilmembers discuss slower speed limits around schools

The City and County of Honolulu has published a draft of its plan to eliminate traffic fatalities by 2040. However, some want an even more aggressive approach.

The recently published draft of the Vision Zero Action Plan aims to cut traffic deaths and serious injuries to zero by 2040 through various education, policy changes and infrastructure upgrades.

Officials recently presented the plan at a Honolulu City Council Meeting, focusing on its goals to reduce speed limits in certain areas. That included a suggestion to lower speed limits at streets bordering schools from 25 mph to 20 mph.

In general, the city also wants to add 20 mph speed limits in areas like parks and neighborhoods.

“We don't have a lot of 20 mph streets because it's not authorized in our ordinance. It's something we would like to fix,” said Renee Espiau, the city’s administrator for its Complete Streets Program.

Councilmember Val Okimoto was concerned about the city’s ability to enforce new speed limits but called the idea a “balanced” approach. She said 20 mph is too low for side streets but is appropriate for schools.

Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam said he was worried about how such a low speed limit would work if a school is along a busy road with faster limits.

But councilmember Esther Kiaʻaina wants an even lower speed limit of 15 mph near schools.

“You know people don't go the speed limit, right? So if you do 15, they'll be going 20. If you do 20, they're going to be going 25. Why don't you just do it outright, especially since we have a targeted area?” she told the city.

The County of Kauaʻi has a 15 mph speed limit in school zones when class is in session.

Testifiers at the council meeting also championed more aggressive speed limit policy changes.

Winston Welch, who chairs the neighborhood board that includes the Diamond Head area, Kapahulu and St. Louis Heights, agreed with Kiaʻaina.

He said side streets in the Kapahulu area should be 15 mph because motorists drive up to 10 mph faster on those streets. He also suggested slower speed limits along bus routes.