Governor's intent-to-veto list includes invasive species and biosecurity bills

The $20 million “landmark” biosecurity bill to tackle invasive species in Hawaiʻi could get cut in half.

House Bill 2619 was applauded by lawmakers, farming and conservation advocates, and even Gov. Josh Green for prioritizing invasive species.

The measure’s passage comes as coconut rhinoceros beetles, little fire ants, coqui frogs and other pest species are rapidly spreading within the state.

But, the bill is one of 17 that Green last week put on his “intent-to-veto” list, saying that he supports the efforts but has concerns about the funding amount.

“Part of this ongoing effort is to determine the appropriate level of funding that is feasible and executable by the DOA. With existing challenges to staffing vacancies and existing appropriations for biosecurity, the dollar amount in this bill will be assessed to ensure effective impact of funds for biosecurity,” he said in a news release.

Staff from the governor’s office said the current cut for HB2619 is about $10 million.

The financial concerns come after a historic tax cut from another measure passed this session. The measure could cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars a year, which drove his decision to put the invasive species measure on the veto list.

Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture Six total coconut rhinoceros beetle grubs were found at a residence on Hawaiʻi Island last October.

Still, Green’s veto rationale and others are concerned that the agriculture department’s slow movement on invasive species hasn’t inspired much confidence that it’s up to the task.

“I think there's some concern about the biosecurity bills because of the fact that coconut rhinoceros beetle and the little red fire ant have been so aggressive and we haven't done enough to combat them,” said Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz, who chairs the Senate’s Committee on Ways and Means.

“And then the fact that we don't seem to have a system in place that blunts additional pests from coming in,” he added.

Lawmakers have been frustrated by the department’s lack of an action plan to respond or mitigate the spread of invasive species.

They’re also concerned that the department is protecting agriculture-related businesses that could be facilitating the movement of pests. The department doesn’t want to hurt its operations by naming them prematurely.

Green’s office, in a statement, said he’s working with the agriculture department on a “reasonable amount that can be effectuated within the one year of funding that was provided.”

Another measure, Senate Bill 572, is also on the governor’s veto list. The bill would give the department the ability to declare a biosecurity emergency to stop the spread or establishment of pests.

The governor would be able to take control of property and vessels to stop invasive species. But Green is worried that it would affect the import of goods into Hawaiʻi and state harbor operations.

His veto rationale said that “the power to requisition ships, as provided in this legislation, will unnecessarily impact the flow of goods that our communities rely on and appears to be an extreme power that could be addressed in a more methodical and limited approach.”

Green has until July 10 to veto the bills.

