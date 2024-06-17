© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
1st Lahaina disaster zone reopens as recovery efforts continue

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol
Published June 17, 2024 at 2:04 PM HST
A Water Advisory Area Address Locator tool is available online for Lahaina residents.
Recovery and cleanup efforts are continuing to move forward in Lahaina.

Maui County officials say another "unsafe water advisory" has been lifted for a portion of the town, with buildings and homes in area L-6B now declared safe for unrestricted. That area includes properties primarily along Honoapiʻilani Highway and Ainakea Road, from Wahikuli Road to Kaniau Road.

A handful of parcels now have restored sewer service for their properties. Some wastewater infrastructure was damaged during the fire, which cut off service for many properties in fire-impacted areas.

Three new, temporary mobile outdoor warning sirens are now operational in Lahaina.

At a recent Lahaina community meeting, Kono Davis of the Maui Emergency Management Agency announced a milestone in Lahaina Disaster Area zone access.

“Part of my responsibility is to develop a plan to shrink the zones so you guys can get back into your properties without, you know, restrictions. So I'm happy to say we opened our first zone today. So Komo Mai Street is open," he told the community, amid clapping. "It is a big milestone... opening zones is another indicator that we are progressing well.”

The Environmental Protection Agency recently completed drinking water sampling in fire-impacted areas of Lahaina. This helps the county evaluate and restore drinking water services to the community.

More than 400 lines have been cleared with another 450 isolated from the main lines for future replacement and the EPA is still awaiting the results of about 150 samples.
