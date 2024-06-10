Low-income households can now qualify for one-time utility bill relief

This month, Hawaiʻi households can apply for assistance on energy and gas bills.

The Hawai’i Home Energy Assistance Program will provide a one-time payment to cover a utility bill for eligible households.

Applicants must make 60% or less of the National Median Income to qualify. For a single person, that's about $37,000 in annual income. For a family of four, the limit is $71,000.

A household may qualify, regardless of income, if there is at least one person in the household who participates in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Applications for the H-HEAP energy credit are open until June 28.

Eligible households on Oʻahu must apply in-person. Hawaiʻi Island residents are asked to call to reserve an appointment. Maui County residents may submit their applications by mail or drop them off in-person. Kauaʻi residents can reach out to Kauai Economic Opportunity, Inc. for information on how to apply.

In addition to a completed application, individuals will need to provide their most recent utility bill, photo ID, proof of residence and income. All household members older than 1-year-old will need to provide their social security number.

Find the full eligibility criteria here.