© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Could Kīlauea erupt again soon? USGS says it's possible, but unlikely

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi,
HPR News Staff
Published June 6, 2024 at 9:38 AM HST
Live view of Kīlauea caldera and Halemaʻumaʻu crater from the east rim at 9:20 a.m. on June 6, 2024.
USGS
Live view of Kīlauea caldera and Halemaʻumaʻu crater from the east rim at 9:20 a.m. on June 6, 2024.

The latest eruption of Kīlauea may be on pause, but scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey say fissure eruptions could sit for hours or even days before starting up again.

The eruption began early Monday morning in the southwest end of the Kīlauea caldera within the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

The eruption died down by mid-day Monday, but the lava’s glow could still be seen from the fissures overnight.

Aerial image of the Southwest Rift Zone eruption of Kīlauea, viewed during an overflight at approximately 6 a.m. on June 3, 2024.
Local News
Kīlauea volcano pauses after 12-hour eruption
The Associated Press

USGS Scientist-in-Charge Ken Hon said much of the volcanic activity happening beneath the surface is located in a remote area of the park and far away from any residential areas.

"There’s a very tiny probability it could work its way down the southwest rift zone. We do know that there are eruptions down there," Hon said.

"In 1823, there was an eruption out of the great crackdown there that overwhelmed the Hawaiian village and covered a huge area down there with lava. And most of the black sand at Punaluʻu is from that eruption. So we know big eruptions can happen down there. There’s no indication that that’s going to happen. But it’s a tiny possibility," he continued.

In this aerial photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissure 8 near Pāhoa, Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
The Conversation
Scientists propose a 'stomp-rocket' mechanism caused the 2018 Kīlauea eruptions
Maddie Bender

Hon said this is only the second time in the last two centuries that an eruption occurred in the southwest region of Kīlauea caldera.

As of Wednesday afternoon, USGS reported that the volcano's 48-hour pause indicates it is unlikely to restart. Tremors have "decreased substantially," yet volcanic gas emissions at the eruption site remain "well above background levels."
Tags
Local News KīlaueaUSGS
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories