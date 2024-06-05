© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Resolution introduced to create 1st Hawaiian homestead community in Kailua

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published June 5, 2024 at 4:52 PM HST
The resolution would transfer 10 acres of city property in Kailua to DHHL in hopes of creating a Hawaiian homestead community.
DHHL
The resolution would transfer 10 acres of city property in Kailua to DHHL in hopes of creating a Hawaiian homestead community.

Two Honolulu councilmembers introduced a resolution that would transfer Windward Oʻahu land to the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

The 10-acre parcel makai of Kalaheo High School would be the department's first Hawaiian homestead community in Kailua.

Councilmembers Esther Kiaʻāina and Tommy Waters introduced the resolution.

"Kailua is a place rich in culture, history, landscapes, and mo’olelo," Kiaʻāina said. "Establishing a Hawaiian homestead in Kailua will ensure that Native Hawaiians will be able to continue to live and thrive in this special place."

The Courtyard at Waipouli Apartments in Kapaʻa on Kauaʻi are in the process of being acquired by the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.
Local News
Residents of a Kauaʻi condo are unsure about relocation plans following DHHL purchase
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

The parcel is located in the Kalāheo Hillside neighborhood of Kailua, makai of the high school. The transfer will help DHHL address the more than 11,000 Native Hawaiian beneficiaries on the residential waitlist for Oʻahu, said DHHL Director Kali Watson.

"Most of our inventory of lands are in very isolated area, very expensive, not as desirable and I think with this particular project that is being proposed, we are very very excited in a sense of creating not only a new homestead community but more than that addressing the waitlist," Watson said.

The Hawaiian Homes Commission Act of 1921 set aside more than 200,000 acres across the islands for Native Hawaiians.

DHHL administers the program by offering 99-year leases for homestead lots to beneficiaries with 50% or more Hawaiian blood.

The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands broke ground on the Hawaiian homestead community of Puʻunani in Wailuku, Maui in May 2023. The 161-lot subdivision is the first project to be funded with the $600M the agency received from the legislature under Act 279.
Local News
DHHL changes $600M spending plan to prioritize acquired land development
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

Kiaʻāina is a fourth-generation Hawaiian homestead beneficiary. Her great-grandmother was one of the first to be awarded a homestead lot in Kalamaʻula, Molokaʻi.

"The Hawaiian Home Lands program is very dear to me because without it I likely would not be standing before you today, like the majority of Native Hawaiians who now live in the continental United States because of the high cost of living in Hawaiʻi," Kiaʻāina said.

DHHL plans to build single-family homes on the property, but the timeline for completion may take years.

Watson said drainage and traffic issues in the area also need to be addressed.
Tags
Local News Department of Hawaiian Home LandsNative HawaiianHousingHonolulu City Council
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Related Stories