Residents of a Kauaʻi condo are unsure about relocation plans following DHHL purchase

Condominium residents of the Courtyards at Waipouli Apartments on Kauaʻi are concerned that they will be displaced once the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands acquires the property.

The Hawaiian Homes Commission held a special meeting back in January to approve a request by DHHL Chair Kali Watson to move forward on purchasing the 82-unit property.

Chasetyn Hasegawa and his wife Isabella Reed-Cargill are uncertain about their potential relocation following DHHL's announcement of plans to purchase the 82-unit condo in which they are currently living.

DHHL has plans to offer these condos to the more than 4,000 beneficiaries on the Kauaʻi island waitlist as rent-with-option-to-purchase units.

Waipouli Courtyard resident Chasetyn Hasegawa said he’s not sure when he’ll have to move out. But he worries that he, his wife, and their two dogs won’t be able to secure affordable housing.

"Relocating 80 residents? It’s hard to relocate a family. There is no affordable housing on the islands. It’s hard to find housing period. On top of that, we also have to find places that accepts animals," Hasegawa said.

"So the big question is how will they relocate us if we’re not able to find housing on our own? Yes, they promised us some money, which we haven’t seen any of it yet. Nor did we get any notice of eviction."

DHHL is using federal funds for the project and is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to ensure current tenants are not displaced in a way that will harm them.

The department has set aside $4.3 million to cover relocation costs, including any difference in rent.

But there’s no timeline yet on when that help will come or when residents need to move out.