© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DHHL changes $600M spending plan to prioritize acquired land development

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published February 26, 2024 at 8:50 AM HST
The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands broke ground on the Hawaiian homestead community of Puʻunani in Wailuku, Maui in May 2023. The 161-lot subdivision is the first project to be funded with the $600M the agency received from the legislature under Act 279.
Department of Hawaiian Home Lands
File - The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands broke ground on the Hawaiian homestead community of Puʻunani in Wailuku, Maui in May 2023. The 161-lot subdivision is the first project to be funded with the $600M the agency received from the legislature under Act 279.

The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is making last-minute changes to its spending plan for the $600 million the agency needs to encumber by the end of June.

The revised plan puts a pause on several projects that have been in the pipeline for years and instead focuses on developing newly acquired land.

The department is moving forward on a majority of the two dozen projects it currently has in the queue.

DHHL Land Map at Humu’ula overlaid to Heat Signature Map developed from Waika Analysis.
Local News
Bill exploring geothermal use on Hawaiian Home Lands passes first hearing
Savannah Harriman-Pote

But Kalani Fronda, head of DHHL’s Rapid Development Team, said nine of those projects are being deferred in favor of land development.

"The focus is on acquiring new lands with characteristics suitable for residential use closely connected to existing infrastructure. The objective is to spend the $600 million by the required time, have that encumbered and resulting in the construction of 2,000-plus homes," Fronda said.

DHHL’s oversight body, the Hawaiian Homes Commission, approved revisions to the spending plan last Wednesday to ensure all $600 million is set aside by June 30.

But this new plan doesn’t include projects on Molokaʻi, which frustrated Molokaʻi Commissioner Zachary Helm.

"Its really unfair cause every island will be getting funded through Act 279. So how can you leave out Molokaʻi? And there was only two projects that was part of this proposal. ... So if we don’t get funded and we gotta wait for the (Legislature) in 2025, it’s not a guarantee we’re going to get funded," Helm explained.

Local News
DHHL says it will need an additional $600M to reduce the housing waitlist
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

Kauaʻi Commissioner Dennis Neves expressed his dissatisfaction with the revisions, which puts a pause on plans in Anahola to award more than 100 unimproved homestead lots known as "kuleana lots." Instead, DHHL is moving forward on developing new land closer to Līhuʻe.

"We don’t need a brand new community. We’re not going to wait six, seven years to get a brand new community. I don’t care if the county thinks it’s great. That’s good for them. We like where we’re at. We have a large community. We have land there that should be developed," Neves said.

Fronda said the deferred projects won’t necessarily be scrapped altogether, but DHHL is looking for other funding sources beyond the $600 million the agency received under Act 279.
Tags
Local News Department of Hawaiian Home LandshousingState Legislature
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Related Stories