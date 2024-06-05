Honolulu Councilmember Calvin Say will not seek reelection

Honolulu City Councilmember Calvin Say confirmed Wednesday he will not seek reelection.

His district starts in Ala Moana and extends to Pālolo Valley through Makiki and Mānoa.

Before serving on the city council, Say was in the state House of Representatives — and the House speaker from 1999 to 2012.

"At this point in time, after so many years in government, public service, and the past year going through some medical exams, I decided to step down," Say said.

"I have enjoyed the journey and the public service, but more importantly, I guess I was reflecting at this stage in my life and career, being in my 70s already, it's time to, you know, pass the torch to the next generation."

Say said he will be focusing on his family’s wholesale business and gauging his sons' interest in taking it over.

The deadline for candidates to file their nomination papers with the Office of Elections was Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Oʻahu residents will be voting for odd-numbered city council district seats and the mayor this year.

Say's District 5 will be the only open seat. According to the Office of Elections, three candidates including state Rep. Scott Nishimoto have filed paperwork to run for the position.

Councilmembers Andria Tupola, Esther Kiaʻāina, Radiant Cordero and Augie Tulba are all up for reelection and have filed nomination papers. Mayor Rick Blangiardi is also seeking reelection.

The primary election is Aug. 8.