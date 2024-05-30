Maui County donates Kahului lots for affordable housing development

Maui County has donated seven lots in Kahului to the nonprofit Nā Hale O Maui for affordable housing.

The 19 lots total nearly 1.5 acres at Maui Lani that the county authorized to give the organization in 2022. They will be used for affordable workforce housing in perpetuity.

The remaining 12 lots are currently being used for temporary housing for Maui wildfire survivors. Once they are no longer needed for temporary housing, the county said it will donate those lots to Nā Hale O Maui.

Mayor Richard Bissen said creating housing for residents is his top priority in the wake of the August fires.

“Housing for low to moderate-income households is more urgent than ever, and we are committed to finding housing solutions that keep Maui residents on Maui,” Bissen said. “Mahalo to Nā Hale O Maui, Maui County Council, the County Finance Department and the previous administration for solidifying this important donation that will yield housing for people who need it most.”

The nonprofit plans to develop the lots for sale as residential homes for low and moderate-income households in Maui County. They plan to build 50 homes for workforce families.

“The County of Maui and Nā Hale O Maui are deeply committed to providing truly affordable housing opportunities for our dedicated workforce families,” said Nā Hale O Maui Executive Director Cassandra Abdul. “Our ongoing collaboration has reached a significant milestone with the generous donation of seven finished lots in the Fairways at Maui Lani.”

Leadership at the county and Nā Hale O Maui said the donation marks a milestone in the collaboration to create more affordable housing.