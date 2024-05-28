© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra names Amy Iwano as president and CEO

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published May 28, 2024 at 1:45 PM HST
Amy Iwano, president and CEO of the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra
Courtesy of Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra
Amy Iwano, president and CEO of the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra

The Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra has named Amy Iwano as its new president and CEO, effective July 1. She takes over from Dave Moss, who left the organization in December 2023.

Iwano comes from Performance Santa Fe in New Mexico where she also founded the Art + Sol Santa Fe Winter Arts Festival. She has also held executive positions in Chicago and Los Angeles.

“With her decades of artistic experience and ties to numerous esteemed music organizations, HSO will continue to grow its programming to embrace Asian, Pacific and Western music genres as well as bring world-class performers to our islands,” said Paul Kosasa, board chair for Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra, in a statement.

HSO said Iwano's leadership experience includes audience, board and donor development, as well as engagement with tourism associations and the Japanese market.

Dane Lam is the music director for the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra for the next five years.
Local News
HSO's Dane Lam opens up about his multifaceted role as music director (September 2023)
Cassie Ordonio

She is currently on the boards of New Music USA, the Amphion Foundation and the Collaborative Arts Institute of Chicago.

“The Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra is a jewel in the cultural landscape of Oʻahu,” Iwano said in a statement. “I'm honored to join such a distinguished team ensuring a vibrant future of music enjoyment, appreciation and education in Hawaiʻi.”
Tags
Local News Hawaiʻi Symphony OrchestraMusic
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories