Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra names Amy Iwano as president and CEO

The Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra has named Amy Iwano as its new president and CEO, effective July 1. She takes over from Dave Moss, who left the organization in December 2023.

Iwano comes from Performance Santa Fe in New Mexico where she also founded the Art + Sol Santa Fe Winter Arts Festival. She has also held executive positions in Chicago and Los Angeles.

“With her decades of artistic experience and ties to numerous esteemed music organizations, HSO will continue to grow its programming to embrace Asian, Pacific and Western music genres as well as bring world-class performers to our islands,” said Paul Kosasa, board chair for Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra, in a statement.

HSO said Iwano's leadership experience includes audience, board and donor development, as well as engagement with tourism associations and the Japanese market.

She is currently on the boards of New Music USA, the Amphion Foundation and the Collaborative Arts Institute of Chicago.

“The Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra is a jewel in the cultural landscape of Oʻahu,” Iwano said in a statement. “I'm honored to join such a distinguished team ensuring a vibrant future of music enjoyment, appreciation and education in Hawaiʻi.”