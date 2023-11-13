Former president and CEO of Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra accepts position in Oregon

Dave Moss, the outgoing president and CEO of the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra, has announced his new position as the head of the Eugene Symphony in Oregon and plans to leave the Aloha State by the end of the year.

The Eugene Symphony Association board of directors announced in mid-October that Moss was selected for a full-time position as the symphony's executive director after a months-long global search.

Moss will begin his tenure with Eugene Symphony on Jan. 2, 2024.

He will work with Eugene Symphony's music director and conductor, Francesco Lecce-Chong, as well as musicians, administration, the board of directors and volunteers.

"I look forward to sharing my passion for the symphonic experience and, most importantly, to build meaningful community and mutually beneficial partnerships through music, through all of Lane County," Moss said in a news release.

Moss, who came to Hawaiʻi in 2020, has led the nonprofit HSO through the COVID-19 pandemic, facing financial challenges and decreased audience attendance.

HSO's board of directors said Moss improved their budget through fundraising, creative programming and increased ticket sales. In addition, Moss secured the orchestra's first music director.

Moss previously worked as an executive director at Chicago's Haymarket Opera Company. He was a violist who studied at Juilliard School and performed with diverse artists ranging from Yo-Yo Ma, Itzhak Perlman, Renee Fleming, Kanye West, Jon Batiste and The Who.

Deb Carver, president of the ESA board of directors, said Moss has an "exceptional background" in fundraising, strategic planning and more.

"He is also an accomplished musician and has performed as a freelance violist with several eminent orchestras," Carver said in a news release. "His skills, experience, and positive vision are a perfect match for our organization at this moment in time."

HSO's board of directors is searching for Moss' successor.

