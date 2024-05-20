Kahaluʻu Beach Park on Hawaiʻi Island to temporarily close for coral spawning

Kahaluʻu Beach Park on the west side of Hawaiʻi Island will temporarily close starting Thursday to allow for coral spawning.

The public won’t be able to swim, snorkel or surf in Kahaluʻu Bay, which is home to a coral reef ecosystem. The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation says 400,000 people visit the shallow, nearshore reef every year.

The Kona beach park closure will last until the end of the month.

“This yearly closure has directly contributed to the strength and vibrancy of the coral reefs in and around Kahaluʻu Bay. We would like to send our heartful mahalo to all who continue to honor this closure for the betterment of future generations,” said Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth in a statement.

The closure will support the reproduction of cauliflower coral and other coral species to give the reef time to rejuvenate.

Cauliflower coral used to be abundant along West Hawaiʻi, including at Kahaluʻu Bay, but scientists found that heat waves in 2015 and 2019 led to coral bleaching and the death of more than 90% of the cauliflower coral population.

Yearly rest periods began in 2018 to help restore the coral populations.