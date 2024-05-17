Over 2 million acres across multiple islands designated a Sentinel Landscape

Conservation projects near U.S. military installations on Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island have been prioritized for federal funding.

A little more than 2 million acres have been designated a Sentinel Landscape, which opens up access to tens of millions of federal dollars for land conservation projects.

Project areas include conserving natural and cultural resources; bolstering agriculture, ranching and forestry; increasing climate resilience; while at the same time supporting military readiness.

The Trust for Public Lands, which applied for the designation for Hawaiʻi in 2022, said projects may include the protection of agricultural lands in Maunawili, as well as watershed lands in Kāneʻohe Pali.

Sentinel Landscapes Partnership

“Collaboration between local and federal agencies is critical to addressing Hawaiʻi’s most urgently needed conservation initiatives,” said Carlos Castillo, Hawaiʿi Sentinel Landscape program manager and coordinator for the Trust for Public Land.

“With this designation, we look forward to supporting Hawaiʻi’s farmers and ranchers, advancing sustainable land management practices, stimulating our local economy and increasing public access to the outdoors.”

There are 18 designated Sentinel Landscapes across the U.S.