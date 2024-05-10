© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
New economic forecast shows slow growth for Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published May 10, 2024 at 1:15 PM HST
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors prepare a site for construction of a new temporary elementary school campus for the Lahaina, Hawaiʻi, community, Nov. 20, 2023, after receiving the Notice to Proceed earlier in the day.
Brigida Sanchez
/
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
FILE - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors prepare the construction site of a now-finished temporary elementary school campus for the Lahaina community. (Nov. 20, 2023)

The state will continue to see economic growth, but at a slower pace compared to previous years, according to the latest forecast from the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization, or UHERO.

The forecast shows that the state’s economic growth will come from construction activity including Maui recovery and a bump in international visitors.

However, Hawaiʻi is constrained by a shrinking population and a limited number of workers.

UHERO Executive Director Carl Bonham brought up a predicted exodus of more than 3,000 people from Maui.

“Longer term economic growth just depends on basic things, how much your labor force goes up or down and how productive those workers are,” he said.

“If Hawaiʻi's population is flat to down over the next decade and our forecast is essentially flat all the way out to 2028, then you're not going to have very much labor force growth at all. It's also aging, which also contributes to weaker labor force growth. So that means overall economic growth is just weaker.”

This means the economic forecast goes way up in the short term in 2025 because of rebuilding efforts. But it slows significantly in the long term.

Bonham added that the forecast was completed before the end of the legislative session. That means the report does not factor in the dramatic income tax cuts and short-term rental regulation that will result in lower tax revenue for the state.

Hawaiʻi Senate President Ron Kouchi, top left, speaks to senators at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Honolulu. Hawaiʻi lawmakers on Wednesday opened a new session of the state Legislature. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)
Local News
Legislative session ends with income tax cuts and a crackdown on vacation rentals
Ashley Mizuo

Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
