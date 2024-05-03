A look back at this year's Lei Day celebration in Honolulu

The City and County of Honolulu awarded top lei makers at their 96th Lei Day celebration on Wednesday.

Melvin “Moki” Tracy Labra won the Mayor’s Grand Prize for his lei wili poepoe made of kī, kukui, maile and palapalai.

Labra was also recognized for seven other lei at this year’s contest. He also won last year’s grand prize.

Lei Day is celebrated every year across the Hawaiian Islands. On May 1, 1929, former Gov. Wallace R. Farrington declared the holiday be observed by "all true friends of Hawaiʻi.

The city's Department of Parks and Recreation holds a celebration, with contests and music, every year at Kapiʻolani Park.

Lei makers in several categories are awarded 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes. The winning lei makers are awarded more than $5,000 in prize money.

There were more than 160 entries this year, according to the city.

After the contest, the lei were taken to Mauna ʻAla and Kawaiāhaʻo Church to be laid on the graves of Hawaiʻi's aliʻi.

View pictures from this year's Lei Day celebration, courtesy of the Department of Parks and Recreation: