© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Honolulu ranks 29th on clean energy progress among US cities

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published May 2, 2024 at 12:07 PM HST
FILE - Downtown Honolulu fronted by Aloha Tower Marketplace
Sophia McCullough
/
HPR
FILE - Downtown Honolulu fronted by Aloha Tower Marketplace

A new report puts Honolulu at the middle of the pack when it comes to advancing clean energy goals.

The nonprofit American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy parsed through municipal energy policies and programs to create the 2024 City Clean Energy Scorecard.

It ranked Honolulu 29th out of 75 major U.S. cities. San Francisco claimed first and Akron, Ohio was last.

Honolulu received points for a program that retrofits certain fixtures, like light bulbs and shower heads, in low-income homes, as well its requirement that new buildings must be electric-vehicle ready.

This photo taken on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, shows the Hawaiʻi State Capitol in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)
Local News
These energy bills failed to pass this Legislative session, puzzling proponents
Savannah Harriman-Pote

However, the scorecard said Honolulu could do more to expand electric vehicle infrastructure overall.

It also recommended that the city set and track goals to reduce vehicle-miles-traveled (VMT), or the length and number of car trips that residents are making.

The Hawaiʻi State Energy Office noted that while the average number of miles each resident drives has stayed relatively the same, there's a growing number of cars on the road, leading to an increase in Hawaiʻi's total VMT.

The 2045 O‘ahu Regional Transportation Plan estimates that
transportation system improvements, including the completion of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, will reduce the island's VMT by 5%.

To view the full report, click here.
Tags
Local News OʻahuEnergyTransportation
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
Related Stories