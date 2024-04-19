Legislature urges transportation officials to add 2 red-light cameras in Pearl City

Two more red-light cameras could be installed on Oʻahu after the state Legislature passed a resolution urging the state and Honolulu departments of transportation to expand the program.

The 10 red-light cameras currently installed in urban Honolulu have issued over 900 citations. The chosen intersections, such as King Street and Ward Avenue, have a history of high crash rates.

The resolution suggests installing two more in Pearl City on Moanalua Road at its intersections with Kaʻahumanu and Kaonohi streets.

Neighborhood Board Chair Larry Veray said the red-light cameras are needed to improve safety.

"We need to have that capability just to make sure that people are alert and understand that it's a major safety issue. We have too many T-boning accidents that happen. And I think that people, knowing that red-light cameras are there, will slow down, will be mindful, and follow the law," Veray said.

The red-light camera system on Oʻahu is currently in a two-year pilot program. Data is also being collected about the cameras' effectiveness.

How does it work? A sensor in the roadway communicates with the lights. If drivers pass the stop line while the light is red, the system will capture an image of the vehicle's license plate. The system is not designed to catch an image of the driver due to privacy concerns.

The camera information is sent to the Honolulu Police Department. If an officer determines the burden of proof is met, then the vehicle's registered owner is issued a citation — which can range from $97 to $200.

The state Department of Transportation supported the resolution and said they would work with community partners to expand and extend the program.

Full list of intersections currently with red-light cameras:

