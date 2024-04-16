Resolution would request agencies to identify deceased pets on roadways

A joint Senate committee has passed a resolution on Monday that would help identify cats and dogs killed on Hawai‘i roadways.

House Concurrent Resolution 171 would request state and county agencies to notify welfare organizations of deceased animals picked up alongside highways.

Nonprofit and volunteer agencies would then identify the pets.

Dog and cat owners are required by law to microchip their pets with their contact information.

The Hawaiian Humane Society supported the resolution, adding in written testimony that state and county agencies are responsible for clearing dead animals from roadways but do not routinely check if they belonged to anyone.

“Pets are an integral part of many people’s lives and not knowing a pet died or if a pet is still alive can be traumatic,” wrote Stephanie Kendrick, HHS Director of Community Engagement, in testimony.

The resolution will now need to go before the Senate for a full vote, and then back to the House for further consideration.

