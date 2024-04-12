Coastal waters off Lahaina are now confirmed safe for recreational use

The Surfrider Foundation Maui chapter just released a report from its Post-Fires Water Quality Monitoring Program — and results indicate no cause for concern.

“We did not find evidence during our initial sampling run of fire-related contamination that would put human health at risk from recreation in the ocean,” said Surfrider's Maui Fire Response Coordinator Hanna Lilley.

“The metal concentrations we measured appear to be within the range of typical ocean water levels,” Lilley continued.

The organization says it launched its monitoring program in response to community concerns about coastal water quality after the Lahaina fire, especially for recreational safety.

They tested for heavy metals and polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons, which are carcinogenic chemicals often found in burned material. Results were well below World Health Organization and EPA regulations, and have been confirmed by the state Department of Health.

The study is one of several federal, state and community partnerships to monitor and collaborate on environmental data related to wildfire recovery.

“These results provide the community with reassurance that the coastal waters around Lahaina are safe for ocean recreation with no significant human health impacts as a result of the wildfires,” said Deputy Director for Environmental Health Kathleen Ho.

“We continue to advise residents to heed brown water advisories, as bacteriological quality remains a concern at all times in brown water conditions. DOH appreciates the collaboration and partnership of our community partners and DLNR in monitoring environmental quality in Lahaina," Ho said.

The initial samples were collected from eight sites around Lahaina on Jan. 10.

That was less than 24 hours after nearly 4 inches of rainfall. Surfrider researchers said a backlog of samples at the California lab caused a delay in processing.

The organization said more testing is needed for conclusive results and a better understanding of concentrations over time. They plan to continue sampling coastal sites around the burn zone on a quarterly basis.

