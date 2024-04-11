Sen. Schatz calls on Congress to pass more disaster relief funding

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz called on the Senate this week to pass additional disaster relief funds. This funding would help communities struck by disaster across the country, including Maui.

Schatz said the island has a long way to go in its road to recovery from the August wildfires.

Sen. Brian Schatz urged the passage of Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds to assist communities like Maui.

“Eight months on from the devastating fires, the needs remain enormous," he said. "Thousands of people are still living out of hotels and vacation rentals, unable to rebuild their lives. Roads and water systems have yet to be repaired. Small businesses and their employees continue to struggle without tourism."

Schatz specifically referred to Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds as part of the request. He said that funding has been a lifeline for families and small businesses trying to rebuild after disasters.

"For Lahaina to recover, thousands of homes will need to be rebuilt. Critical infrastructure will need to be restored," he continued. "Businesses will need to get up and running again. So Congress needs to step up and help.”

Schatz said it’s been nearly six months since President Biden called on Congress to help communities recover from disasters. Schatz said people urgently need the funding now.

