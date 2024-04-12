Proposed working group would address fire risks from overgrown plants

Lawmakers are considering a resolution to address vegetation management and reduce the risk of future wildfires.

The measure would request the formation of a working group made up of government and public utility stakeholders like the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, Hawaiian Electric Company and Hawaiian Telcom.

The group would focus on invasive, flammable grasses along utility lines and other vegetation growing on utility poles.

Hawaiian Telcom did not want to be included in the working group. Government and Regulatory Affairs Senior Manager Jeannine Souki explained that it's because they are just tenants of most of the poles, not owners.

“I also feel that there is a slippery slope,” she said. “There may be new precedent created to require tenants to perform vegetation management, which is not in sync with what the standard practices are.”

Hawaiian Telcom does own a few small utility poles on Kauaʻi.

Rep. Dee Morikawa is worried because she said those poles are covered in vegetation.

Souki added that Hawaiian Telcom lines do not carry electric currents so they do not present a fire hazard.

Simultaneously, Hawaiian Electric is hosting a wildfire safety symposium this week to reduce fire risk in the state. Hawaiian Telcom said it plans on participating.

The resolution passed out of the House Water and Land Committee and will next be heard by the full chamber.

