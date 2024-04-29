Construction starts on new Bank of Hawaiʻi branch in Lahaina

Bank of Hawai‘i is constructing a new Lahaina branch at the Lahaina Cannery Mall. It’s expected to open by the end of this year.

Lahaina has had a Bank of Hawai’i branch for nearly a century. Its first branch opened there on Front Street in 1930.

The new branch will feature the bank’s Branch of Tomorrow concept, which includes innovative features designed for flexible customer experiences including a technology-focused Teller Bar, safe deposit boxes, Pili Rooms for private consultations and a 24/7 Banklanai.

In addition to constructing the new branch, the Bank of Hawai’i Foundation has donated $100,000 to Hawai’i Community Lending for the Lahaina Homeowner Recovery Program.

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines has matched $3 for every $1, so $400,000 will be going to Lahaina residents.

“As the community rallies to rebuild, many local families have been forced to consider selling their properties and leaving their beloved hometown of Lahaina, Maui,” said Momi Akimseu, the Bank of Hawai‘i Foundation president.

“Our hope is that this donation to Hawai‘i Community Lending’s Lahaina Homeowner Recovery Program will provide direct relief to those who need it most so they are not faced with that difficult decision," Akimseu continued.

