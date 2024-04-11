Hawaiʻi artist debuts vibrant deep-sea life work at UN conference in Spain

Honolulu-based Japanese-American artist Taiji Terasaki debuted his latest artwork at the United Nations 2024 Ocean Decade Conference in Barcelona, Spain.

The large-scale print installation called “Deepest Reveries” is on display at the event until Friday.

Terasaki used augmented reality technology to feature the colors of life in the deep-sea and the ocean’s critical role in the planet’s health. His work explores themes of climate change and environmental fragility.

“I am proud to install a large installation reaching 50 feet, featuring an innovative structure and augmented reality elements,” he said in an email.

The artwork was created in partnership with the Schmidt Ocean Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to exploiting the deaths of the ocean. The images were captured from their scientific expedition from around the globe.

Terasaki said he always wanted to be an artist, growing up in a family of scientists and creatives. He worked on his craft in photography, sculpture and more.

“My father was a research scientist and I always admired his drive to innovate, be creative, and mission to contribute to the health and wellness of our planet. Instead of working as a scientist, I’m engaging in the world as an artist," he said.

Terasaki also exhibited at the United Nations Conference in Lisbon, Portugal in 2022. He has served on the Board of Directors at the Honolulu Museum of Art and currently serves on the Board of Directors at the Honolulu Biennial Foundation, according to his website.